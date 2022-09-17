VitaBeauti.Com Offers SIREN Living’s Dietary Supplements for Men and Women

VitaBeauti.com now carries SIREN and MAN PLUS dietary supplements.

“We are already on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com. By adding VitaBeauti.com, we are able to reach more consumers,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “We are looking to add additional retailers in the coming months.”

Robinson said his company has developed two sets of dietary supplements, one for women and the other for men.

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., and her daughter, Rebecca, developed SIREN because they found dietary supplements for women lacking.

“We looked at what was on the market and didn’t see anything that addressed women’s health needs,” Culbertson said. “Our flagship product, SIREN: Vitality and Health, helps women with hormonal imbalances and maintains their feminine rhythm.”

After Vitality and Health became popular in the United Kingdom, Robinson and Culbertson said they developed Hair, Skin & Nails and Summer Skin Plus for women.

“Once we rolled out the women’s dietary supplements, we then created corresponding products just for men,” they added.

A Belfast-based health and wellness company, SIREN Living’s product line includes:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is also for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus are vegetarian-friendly.

Since SIREN and MAN PLUS became available in the U.S., the company has promoted its dietary supplements to consumers and retailers.

“We’re not stopping with VitaBeauti.com,” Robinson and Culbertson said. “This month we are meeting with dozens of retail buyers from large and small chains in the U.S.”

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit VitaBeauti.com, Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.