Solunus Organizes Food Distribution Program for Nethra Vidyalaya Students



The event was held as part of Solunus initiatives for the community. The people of the company enthusiastically volunteered for the noble act, distributing food (three nutritious meals) to students of the institution. The Dallas, Texas based Salesforce partner is an active member of the Pledge 1% program and has been collaborating with Nethra Vidyalaya for the past several years.





Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Pennam, the founder and CEO of Solunus praised the management of the school for furthering the cause of educating visually-challenged children. He also appreciated the employees of Solunus for taking an active part in the event.





The satisfaction we got when the happy kids thanked each member of our team was immense. said Mr. Pennam. We were truly moved by the love and affection shown by these wonderful children. Our team will continue to work with Nethra Vidyalaya and come up with more programs for students at the school.

