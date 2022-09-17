Leading Voice In Infection Defense Featured On Health Podcast



During a wide-ranging conversation, Stromeyer described the steps and procedures Sterile Space Infection Defense, LLC, takes to ensure proper decontamination, germ eradication and infection prevention against bacteria and viruses. Unlike a cleaning service, we dont just spray and wipe. We actually go after the germ cells and spray the surfaces with an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating. This coating helps to significantly reduce a microbes ability to survive, thrive and colonize on your surfaces.





Additionally, Stromeyer discussed the domino effect Covid-19 had on peoples health. Stromeyer emphasized the importance of his cleaning decontamination process and how it decontaminates surfaces and properly prepares a surface to receive the coating. No other company in this area provides similar services.





Stromeyer is an educator and shares information about the proper way of washing your hands to reduce the volume go germs on your hands and prevent those germs from being introduced to ones system. He further explained that people touching their face is the most common way to become infected with germs and sickness. According to Stromeyer, The average person touches their face 3 to 4 times a minute in a 12-hour period that is over 2400 times.





Listen to the podcast here.





About Irwin Stromeyer



Stromeyer is a credentialed and experienced professional in the field of public infection control and germ eradication and a leader in the field of public or community-acquired infection prevention services. He has the technology to SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE the survival of invasive microbes. The vast majority of these microbes are transported from surface to surface by human hands. There is no other company in the region that offers this service. As an associate member of the Association for Professionals Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Irwin is uniquely qualified to discuss the best way to reduce the communal spread of these microbes by infection prevention through control and eradication.





About Sterile Space, Infection Defense, LLC.



Sterile Space Infection Defense provides a unique and necessary service in todays ever-infected world to seriously inhibit the issue known as Cross Contamination Infection. Now, more than ever before in modern history, our good health is hunted by bacteria, viruses, fungus, mold, algae, and worst of all, Adaptive Organisms or Superbugs. Its important to understand how and why deadly infections that used to be found only in hospitals and nursing homes have gained access to the public arena. The worst part is that our children and elderly are the easiest victims of these diseases because of their developing or dwindling immune systems.





