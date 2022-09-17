Come Up from multi-talented Canadian artist, producer and entrepreneur Senior

James William Awad aka Senior is a Canadian entrepreneur, singer, songwriter and producer who was born and raised in Montreal. He speaks English, French and some Arabic. His musical influences include Michael Jackson, Drake and The Weekend.

His music career took off after performing in front of Rick Ross at Vendôme in Miami last year. After getting feedback from Drake and YK Osiris, Senior worked hard to hone his songwriting skills as he created the tracks for his new album, Ostrogoth.

