The Show Will Go On



Dan brought a lot to the table for several years and is now resigning due to balancing a full schedule in his life.





Eternal Affairs Media is searching for TWO new hosts to add to the team, immediately. These are volunteer positions with a potential for pay in the future, as they grow, and you grow with the media ministry.





CEO & Publisher, Curtis Ray Biselliano Bizelli, says We are passionate about providing the truth to the public, in these times where so many people are deceived. We find our truths in The Bible, The Word of God, and by the Spirit of Jesus, The Holy Spirit.





Dan had a unique way of presenting Unbiased News on his Radio Show / Podcast, We Are The News Now with Dan Hennen on EA Truth Radio. He will surely be missed by a countless number of followers, as well as the team.





Eternal Affairs Media has also morphed into a new calling to be a Prophetic End Times Ministry, over the last few years.





The Entire Mission Can Be Summed up in 2-Bible Verses:





The voice of one crying in the wilderness: Prepare the way of the Lord; Make straight in the desert A highway for our God. ~ Isaiah 40:3





These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world. ~ John 16:33





CEO & Publisher of Eternal Affairs Media, Curtis Ray Biselliano Bizelli proclaims, There’s a time, season and generation for everything all throughout History, which includes matching Biblical History also known as Paradigms or as I refer to as Parallels. We’re living in a season where people all over the world from all walks of life are receiving Visions, Dreams and Prophecies. Biblical knowledge that we once did not understand is now being revealed to us rapidly. The Word says that in the end knowledge will increase! I am absolutely confident that we are the generation of many of the End Times events prophesied about in the Bible, and Jesus Christ return is imminent.





Eternal Affairs Media has had a mantle to be WATCHMEN ON THE WALL since 2010, and even though the media ministry has grown a lot and seen massive success at times, that success has been majorly stifled by Big Tech Tyrants that dont like the UNPOPULAR & CONTROVERSIAL truth that the ministry preaches.





Regardless, this mantle was GIVEN BY GOD, NOT BIG TECH, therefore EA Truth Media will continue to storm the gates of the enemy in these end times, bringing the message of the truth powered by The TRUTH to the world, with Jesus Christ being The Ultimate Truth that governs every smaller unsettling truth on the media website:





https://EternalAffairsMedia.com





Yes, Dan will surely be missed. He was a great asset, and is always welcome back, but we will continue to march forward, says the CEO & Publisher.





If youre interested in volunteering, you can visit the Media Ministrys Contact Page at:





https://biselliano.info/contact-us

