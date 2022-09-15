Hummingbirds AI Joins the Panasonic XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK Solutions



Hummingbirds AI announces its partnership with Panasonic Connect North America (Panasonic Connect) in joining the companys XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK® Solutions (Program). The XCELERATE program presents the perfect opportunity to work closely with Panasonic Connect and its expansive partner ecosystem. This program specifically helps deliver customized TOUGHBOOK solutions for security and compliance to organizations in public safety, the government, and private enterprise market sectors.





By combining Hummingbirds AI`s cutting-edge authentication tool with Panasonic`s industry-leading suite of ruggedized computers, tablets, and handhelds, the Miami-based vision AI broadens its ability to disrupt the workforce authentication market by empowering TOUGHBOOK enterprise solutions and its customers with a security solution that makes employees jobs easier.





It is exciting and encouraging to be part of the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program, said Nima Schei, AI entrepreneur and CEO of Hummingbirds AI. This partnership helps to bridge the gap between innovation and customers’ needs. As cybersecurity and especially authentication is getting more complex and costly, it becomes an additional burden for employees. Our goal is to make police operations secure and compliant while reducing the hassle of repetitive manual logins and logouts from public safety employees. A security that is not painful!



GuacamoleID is Hummingbirds AI`s privacy-first touchless continuous authentication technology. GuacamoleID makes access verification to devices autonomous, continuous, verifiably trusted, and convenient for employees. Since its initial release, this re-authentication tool has caught the eye of IBM and Masschallenge, won the Judges Award at the Embedded Vision Summit 2022, and featured in Forbes, the Annual Pitchbook Information Security Report, SXSW, and Identity Week Europe.





Panasonic Connect is committed to bringing purposeful innovation to the rugged enterprise, and making it possible for companies like Hummingbirds AI to support the future of work, said Jim Dempsey, director of U.S. business development and partnerships at Panasonic Connect. Autonomous solutions, like GuacamoleID, have the power to positively impact businesses and workers, increasing productivity and maintaining compliance. Were looking forward to seeing this solution made available for progressive public sector agencies as another example of Panasonic Connects continued investment in meeting the needs of our customers.





About Hummingbirds AI



Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning vision AI startup, leveraging privacy-first artificial intelligence to make work secure and efficient, wherever it happens. Hummingbirds AIs GuacamoleID is the worlds first touchless continuous authentication solution for every computer using video-based biometrics. From medical staff to public safety, financial institutions, and distributed employees, GuacamoleID makes access to computers touchless, secure, convenient, and compliant. Hummingbirds AI`s GuacamoleID has won the Judges Award at the Embedded Vision Summit 2022 and has been featured as an emerging solution to systemic cyber risk by Forbes.





About XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program



The XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program for TOUGHBOOK marks an evolution of Panasonics continued investment in the partner ecosystem focusing on the relationships with the software developer community. The program advances Panasonics long-standing commitment to innovating and supporting partners and customers across all industries, regardless of form factor or operating system. For ISV partnerships, Panasonic supports a flexible tier-based program that offers partners three options based on their market strategy and goal.



For more information on the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program, visit here.





About Panasonic Connect North America



Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Groups switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow, Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers ever-evolving needs in todays connected enterprise.

