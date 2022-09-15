FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Helps Content Creators Generate Benefits

There has been a proliferation in the need for digital publications in recent years due to their advantages of lower costs and faster delivery compared with traditional ones. Content creators from all walks of life are turning to digital publishing platforms to create and disseminate their content more handily and cost-effectively. FlipHTML5 sparkles in the fierce competition with its intuitive and user-friendly features designed to meet the diverse needs of content creators.



“A variety of digital publications, be they magazines, photo albums, or brochures, are suitable for polishing and publishing on this digital publishing platform,” CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang said, “creators can reap the benefits by establishing direct communication channels in magazines, monetizing exquisite photo albums, or taking digital brochures as marketing tools.”

Quick Conversion and Plentiful Editing Options: Static PDF files are automatically converted into dynamic flipbooks in minutes, saving time and effort. Dozens of templates and themes, and various design settings are available to enhance the appearance and the practicality of digital publications. The powerful multimedia editor provides content creators with rich editing options to augment their content. Videos, audio, animations, GIFs, and more are all interactive elements that grab readers’ attention. Moreover, trigger actions, for example, clickable links that jump to shopping pages, simplify the buying process, and boost sales to some extent.

Branding and Monetizing: Branding is essential for businesses and individual creators alike. They are allowed to add their logos and customize sharing URLs to professionalize their digital publications. By just setting up an account and adding their online payment account information, for example, their PayPal information, for receiving payments from readers, creators can start selling their publications. All proceeds will go directly to their PayPal accounts. Also, they are empowered to decide the prices of their books, the accepted currency, the range of preview pages, and more settings.

Instant Publishing and Easy Sharing: The edit-as-publish feature enables real-time editing and updating of the digital publication, taking the hassle out of the publishing process. Content creators are able to share the unique URL/QR code of each digital publication via social media and email, or embed the book on websites and blogs. With a simple click, readers can directly access the digital publication using any device. Furthermore, the SEO feature helps the digital publication get more exposure on search engines, and the built-in statistic tool allows creators to monitor how it performs. If needed, creators can also leverage Google Analytics to uncover more about their readers.



To learn more about this digital publishing platform, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.