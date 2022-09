┬áMichigan’s Attorney General charged Dr. Namir Zukkoor of 7 criminal counts. They are:

– Conducting a criminal enterprise

– Two counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance

– Two counts of false pretenses

– Operating a pharmacy without a license

– Insurance fraud

All counts were dismissed by the 46th District Court on August 1, 2022. So, the good doctor has been cleared of all charges.