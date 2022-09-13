Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson to race in Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia final

WEBWIRE – Monday, September 12, 2022







This years winner of the worlds largest single sporting event  the Indy 500  is set to star as the guest driver in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavias final race weekend of the season. Ericsson will vie with the best drivers in the field and competes for the first time against his younger brother Hampus Ericsson.





Racing star Marcus Ericsson has announced that he will compete as a guest driver during the final race weekend of the year in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, as well as in the final round of the Swedish GT championship. Ericsson will be the two series star guest at Mantorp Park on 1 October, and it will be a unique opportunity for the Indycar driver to meet his home racing fans.

2022 the most successful year in his racing career



2022 has been the most successful year in my racing career, says Ericsson. Its great to be able to finish this incredible season, after victory in the Indy 500, for the Swedish audience on my home turf and as a guest driver in the Swedish championship final. Its a great opportunity to thank all the fans for the amazing support Ive received.





Earlier this year, Ericsson entered the history books when he crossed the finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the winner of the Indy 500. The classic oval speedway event is one of the three most prestigious races in motorsport, along with the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours, and is often billed as the worlds largest single sporting event: Ericsson won the race in front of 325,000 spectators in the grandstands.





Theres also a little added drama for Ericsson at this event, as he will compete against his younger brother for the first time. Hampus Ericsson is a top performer in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia and is one of the title contenders.





Of course I hope to have plenty of pace, especially as I get the chance to race against my little brother Hampus, says Ericsson. I follow the championship, so I know how competitive the racing is  its going to be tough. This is my first race in a GT car, so theres a lot to learn. The car has less downforce than an Indycar, its heavier and has the engine in the back so its quite different. Its sure to be exciting.





The Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia guest driver entry will be Ericssons first competition in Sweden since he raced karts as a youngster; the Indy 500 winners extensive international career in single-seater formula cars began at the age of 16.





Ericsson is part of the Porsche Experience Racing team and will be starting in a guest car run by Porsche Sweden. All drivers compete in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup models, so the racing action is very close.





Having the reigning Indy 500 champion on the starting grid during the season finale of the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia is of course quite unique, says Raine Wermelin, Director, Porsche Sweden. This will be a great chance for fans of racing to see Marcus Ericsson in the form of his life competing during the finals of the championship. Marcus choosing to drive with us is a great honour and wed like to say a big thank you to Chip Ganassi Racing for helping to make it happen.





Ericssons Indycar career began in 2019 and he has been with the legendary Chip Ganassi Racing since 2020. He has three race wins under his belt, including the 2022 Indy 500. He heads to the Swedish championship finals directly off the back of the Indycar season finale at Laguna Seca in California. With only two races left to run, Ericsson is in fourth place in the championship, just 17 points from the top spot and with 108 points left to play for.