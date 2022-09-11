SunTec India has been mentioned among the top 5 eCommerce and mobile app development companies in USA by SelectedFirms



Why SelectedFirms pick SunTec India?



Founded in 1999, SunTec India is one of the best multi-process IT sourcing companies with 8 global delivery centers. We provide a full range of IT services to businesses for their overall growth. We are a one-stop solution for all your eCommerce development & Data management, CMS, Mobile Application Development, Photo Editing, and Digital Marketing queries. We believe in developing long-term personal and professional relationships with our partners. Each project receives a personal touch, resulting in a loyal and trusted partnership.





We have a skilled and empowered force of over 1500 specialists who have helped us achieve the goals of over 7800 clients worldwide, and the number keeps growing. Our Each employee brings extensive domain knowledge to the table and delivers exceptional results. With over a decade and a half of experience serving global clients, we have worked in a diverse range of industries, including retail, finance, insurance, education, health, travel, real estate, and many others. We are constantly expanding our reach. Pepsico, Bose, Honda, Jumpstart, and Panasonic are a few of the giants that have partnered with Suntec India.





SunTec India has now been named one of the Top 5 mobile app and eCommerce development companies (https://selectedfirms.co/companies/ecommerce-development) due to the superior quality eCommerce and mobile app services it has availed to its clients.





Receiving such recognition from Selected Firms and our clients motivates us to develop more innovative solutions and build out-of-the-box websites and apps.





About SunTec India



Headquartered in New Delhi, India, SunTec India is a multi-process, global IT outsourcing firm with an industry experience of over 20 years. Having served over 7,800 clients spanning 50 countries, this leading IT outsourcing company is trusted by global enterprises for reliable and cost-effective solutions. Suntec India is also specialized in providing bespoke data, eCommerce, web and mobile app development (https://www.suntecindia.com/hire-mobile-app-developers.html), digital marketing, and photo editing services.





Contact Us:



Website: www.suntecindia.com



Email: info ( @ ) suntecindia dot com



Phone: +15852830055

###