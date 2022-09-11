e.terra Kitchen Opens a 2nd Location in Harlem, NYC

NEW YORK – Sept. 9, 2022 – PRLog — e.terra, a flexible commercial kitchen, opens its 2nd location in Harlem. This kitchen has 3,000+ sq of space, and is located within the La Marqueta complex, a part of New York City’s Public Markets. The Launch Party will take place on Wednesday, 9/13 ( 6 to 8 p.m.), showcasing food produced by e.terra members. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, chef demos, music and a reception.

Founded in 1936, La Marqueta is one of the oldest Public Markets in NYC and is sponsored and managed by NYCEDC (New York City Economic Development Corporation) . New York City Public Markets, a public place that celebrate the rich history and diverse cultures, communities and cuisine of the city we love.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight, said, “The expansion of e.terra Kitchen will not only boost the region’s food production, but also allow small businesses to scale and grow, through access to a state-of-the- art commercial kitchen. New York State’s support for projects like this will continue to strengthen the economy, create jobs and add entrepreneurial flavor to the food manufacturing industry in Harlem and beyond.”

New York City Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Winston Fisher, Partner at Fisher Brothers, and Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor, said,

“Congratulations to e.terra Kitchen on its exciting expansion in Harlem, which proves once again that New York City offers the ideal mix of entrepreneurial ingredients for businesses to grow and thrive. The NYCREDC is proud to support e.terra Kitchen’s growth and looks forward to their continued success.”

The build out of e.terra Kitchen’s second location was supported by a $53,000 Empire State Development capital grant, recommended by the New York City Regional Economic Development

Council, to support the growth and expansion of food manufacturing facilities. e.terra Kitchen is proud to be a tenant of La Marqueta, in a neighborhood that has a rich blend of history, community and culture. Harlem is known to have a vibrant food scene, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, from food trucks to restaurants and pop-ups.

We celebrate and help grow Harlem food/everage businesses by providing the environment & comprehensive support for them to succeed. As Co-founder & CEO, Bella Karakis explains,

“Having been a food truck operator, as well as a startup biscotti manufacturer, with no access to a commercial kitchen or the collaborative env ironment needed to grow small businesses, I fully understand the challenges food entrepreneurs face in launching and growing their businesses. With e.terra, it is our mission to provide state-of-the- art, flexible commercial kitchens for short and long term production and storage to brands small to large, with essential business and logistics support, all delivered with 24/7 customer service and a smile.”

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests will get to meet our Harlem chefs & bakers. They will demonstrate recipes and share with us their Harlem pride and delicious fare. We hope the community will join us to support small F&B businesses in Harlem and together we will take the Harlem economy to a stronger economic future. Our launch party theme is “Harlem STRONG”.

e.terra Kitchen has 2 locations in Harlem; over 8,500 sq ft of space. We provide flexible commercial kitchen solutions to food entrepreneurs. Our kitchens feature state-of-the- art equipment, well lit work areas and ample storage. e.terra Kitchen is able to support members & clients with a variety of white glove services, as well as general logistics and assistance with food/beverage producers in the Harlem/NYC Metro area. @eterrakitchen – https://www.eterrakitchen.com

History of La Marqueta – In 1936, Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia opened the Park Avenue Public Retail Market, which was previously an informal East Harlem gathering place for pushcart vendors and other merchants. From the 1930s to the 1950s, the area became home to Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, and Mexican immigrants, transforming East Harlem into the vibrant Spanish Harlem, or El Barrio—and the Market into “La Marqueta.” Today, La Marqueta’s rich blend of community, culture, and cuisine continues to thrive in what has become one of the largest Latinx neighborhoods in New York City. @lamarquetanyc – www.publicmarkets.nyc

CONTACT: e.terra Kitchen Bella Karakis – CEO 917.215.3309