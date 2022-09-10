Vince Valholla Announces the New Single, “Forever” with Adn Lewis and Set to be the First Release on Blank Physical Formats

Record producer and founder of Valholla Records, Vince Valholla announced the first single from his upcoming Vince & The Valholla Empire album set for release in 2023. The single, “Forever” which will feature singer/songwriter/producer Adn Lewis is set to be released on October 7 digitally and physically on the new Blank format. Here’s what Vince said about the release on an Instagram post, “I’ve been toying around with introducing new physical formats for a while and I got an idea when I looked at a vinyl record that I never opened or played. Actually, there’s a list of vinyls or CDs that I’ve bought in the past few years that I’ve never played on any devices. I bought them as collectibles. So, I thought to myself… why isn’t there formats for collectors who don’t intend to actually open or listen to that said format?

“So I came up with something called Blanks. So, ‘Forever’ will be the first release on the new Blank physical formats. Right now, you can preorder the new single on Blank vinyl, Blank cd, or Digital Download. All blanks gives the consumer digital downloads but the blanks can’t be played. This offers the experience of owning physical collectible at a lower cost than traditional physical music.”

“Forever” is set to appear on the untitled forthcoming album from Vince & The Valholla Empire and is produced by Vince Valholla, The Track Burnaz, Vegas Fontaine and is written by and co-produced by Grammy Nominated, Multi-Platinum Songwriter-Producer Curtis Richardson and Adn Lewis. The public can now pre-order the song digitally or physically on Valholla Records at the Bleu Vessel store online or digitally via iTunes or Amazon.