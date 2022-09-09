Women in Cloud Announces WICxTop100 Founder Campaign to Spotlight Women Cloud Entrepreneurs Advancing ESG and Sustainable Development



The WICxTop100 campaign will spotlight 100 women cloud founders and their solutions that are addressing one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 17 interlinked global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly to serve as a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future”. As one of the WICxTop100, the women cloud founders will receive exclusive access to opportunities and benefits to support them in furthering their business goals and scaling their impact, including training and networking opportunities to help the founders partner with hyperscalers who are looking to support responsible tech solutions as part of their own ESG mandates.





Operating with a mandate to advance ESG and gender inclusion in technology, WIC has been promoting the SDGs through a number of their campaigns and programs for the past 3 years, including WICxUNGA, an annual event, hosted in alignment with the UN General Assembly, focused on advancing the SDGs in the tech industry.





According to the Forbes 2022 list, three out of every hundred cloud companies are led by women. As a member of the UN EQUALS and Generation Equality Forums Action Coalition on Technology & Innovation for Gender, WIC has made an external commitment to collaborate with and influence fortune brands, communities and female founders to deliver a decade of action and progress in the areas of workforce development, economic access and policy advancement , said Chaitra Vedullapalli, President & Co-Founder of Women in Cloud. By spotlighting the women cloud founders who are developing enterprise ready cloud solutions that are ESG and SDG-aligned, we can accelerate supplier diversity in the enterprise ecosystem and cloud marketplaces by taking collective action with women tech leaders and allies who support us in delivering on our Action Coalition commitment.





Women cloud founders are encouraged to apply to the WICxTop100 campaign at https://womenincloud.com/wicxtop100/.





About Women in Cloud



Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development organization taking action to generate $1B in net new global economic access for women entrepreneurs by 2030 through partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. Women in Cloud is built on the following core values; Inclusion, Collective Action, and Economic Access to help contribute to the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more visit womenincloud.com.

