DaySpring and Hallmark Offer Free Digital Video Greeting in Celebration of the National Day of Encouragement, September 12

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – WEBWIRE – Thursday, September 8, 2022







Celebrate National Day of Encouragement by sending a free digital video greeting to your friends and family





As we approach the middle of the calendar year and the start of a new school semester, you might notice that your friends and family need an extra word of affirmation and a smile to get them through their busy days.





DaySpring and Hallmark are partnering together to offer a free digital video greeting card the entire month of September to help you participate in the National Day of Encouragement on September 12. It has never been easier to create an exciting and heartfelt card without paying a cent.





Over the years at DaySpring, we have discovered that a card in any format, ALWAYS arrives at just the right time, said James Barnett, DaySpring President. When we can do something like a free digital video greeting card to make it easy for others to bring a kind word to someone, its a good day for all. Encouragement never goes out of style.





Digital video greeting cards are easy to create! You just click the link, add your photos or videos to create a one-of-a-kind greeting, then share it instantly via text or email. Want to spread even more love? You can send this card to as many people as you like, through the entire month of September. Get your free digital video greeting card at HallmarkVideoGreetingCards.com/DaySpring.





Dont miss the opportunity to join in the National Day of Encouragement and share some joy with those you love.





