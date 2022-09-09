AWS Approach To Modernize Your Business



Rehost also referred to as lift-and-shift. In a large-scale scenario, when it is crucial to migrate and scale up quickly for meeting business cases, it is found that most workloads are rehosted. There are many tools like CloudEndure Migration for automating rehosting.





Re-platform also known as the lift-tinker-and-shift approach. Incorporating this strategy helps in making a few cloud optimizations to achieve tangible benefits but without changing the applications core architecture.





With the relocation strategy, a business can move its vSphere-based applications to AWS without changing applications. VMC on AWS has made it possible to quickly relocate numerous applications virtualized on vSphere to the AWS Cloud in a few days. It further helps to maintain consistent operations with your VMware cloud foundation-based environments.





Refactoring the application architecture and development can help you modernize your business. It is usually done by using cloud-native features, including building a data lake. If your company is striving to elevate agility or improve business continuity by moving to SOA (service-oriented architecture), then refactoring is the ultimate solution.





Repurchase is the facile strategy that you can use to update your current business environment. It is a decision to relocate to a newer software version or buy an entire advanced solution.





Next, you can either choose to retain the portions of your current IT portfolio or decommission the same. Or, you can also incorporate both retain and retire strategies simultaneously. There might be some portions of your IT portfolio that you are not ready to migrate or believe are worth keeping on-premises. You should retain such segments of your IT portfolio. However, consider decommissioning the portions of the IT portfolio that are unneeded or are no longer being used now.





