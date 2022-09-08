Prepare for Warlander

PLAION Announces Its First Live-ops Title by Toylogic

Munich – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, September 7, 2022

From the beginning, our mission was to create a game players will fall in love with after the first match.







Toylogic is proud to announce Warlander, a new live-ops game in partnership with PLAION.





Warlander is a free-to-play, third-person, online multiplayer warfare game set in a medieval fantasy world. Up to a hundred players will be able to join up and battle it out as part of two or five armies in skirmishes and castle sieges with the goal of breaking into the opponents stronghold and destroying its core. The game will launch on PC first starting with an open beta and will be released on consoles following the launch.





Playing either as a warrior, cleric, or mage with their own unique set of skills, players will have the option to build up decks of finely customized characters for the battles ahead. This includes skill and ability customization as well as visual ones to help characters stand out in the heat of battle. There will be two game modes available at launch. First, a two-team mode with up to 40 players and a five-team mode with up to 100 players.





From the beginning, our mission was to create a game players will fall in love with after the first match. Be it the strategic challenge, the thrill of the combat or the excitement of creating that perfect character deck, we wanted to make Warlander for everyone. A game that doesnt only offer competitive fun every time you spawn but one that requires true leadership skills and tactics to master. We are eager to start our open beta on PC and show Warlander to the world.  said Yoichi Take, Game Director and President of Toylogic







The game will kick-off with an Open Beta stage on PC where players will be able to sign up, try and join the community while helping shape the games future by taking part as early as Monday, September 12th, 2022.





We are extremely excited working closely with Toylogic on our live-ops title, Warlander. Their experience and expertise are undeniable and the feedback we have received from the international press so far is truly amazing. Its clear that they can deliver a great gaming experience. Our goal is to deliver such experiences to gamers all over the world.  said Stephan Schmidt, Director of Global Partner Publishing at PLAION





Recruit your friends into your own army and join the conversation on the Official Warlander Discord server. Prepare for battle in Warlanders Open Beta, available from September 12th, 2022 via the games Steam page.





​For more information, please visit plaion.com​ & press.plaion.com

About Toylogic



We are Toylogic, a game development studio in Tokyo, Japan.





At Toylogic, our goal is simple: deliver truly fun games to the world in a way that only Toylogic can, loaded with the spirit of fun (TOY) that excites children and adults alike, and the worlds leading technology (LOGIC).



Our first in-house title, the online action game Happy Wars, was a certified hit with approximately 15 million downloads, mainly in North America. Our development track record is loaded with titles showcasing our advanced technical capabilities, including NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… released in April 2021, as well other AAA titles from overseas publishers.



We will continue to work on a wide range of games, from online action games that captivate gamers around the world, to RPGs and adventures with memorable worldviews and stories, to indie-like casual games.

About PLAIONPLAION is a leading independent developer and producer of games and entertainment products, with ten development studios and five publishing units based all over the world. Founded in 1994 as Koch Media, PLAION offers a unique breadth of services and solutions, dynamically growing its business to push ourselves and our partners to the forefront in all the segments we operate in.





PLAION runs a multi-label strategy, with fully owned publishing units, such as Deep Silver, Prime Matter, Milestone, Vertigo Games and Ravenscourt, publishing games for consoles, PC and VR platforms across all physical and digital channels.





Additionally – as a global publishing partner – PLAION has formed long-term multinational publishing collaborations with numerous game publishers including Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Capcom, Focus Multimedia, Giants Software, Koei Tecmo, Paradox, Sega, SNK, Square Enix, Techland, THQ Nordic, Tripwire, Warner Bros and many others.





With its parent company in Höfen, Austria – and the HQ in Munich, Germany – PLAION owns local publishing companies in Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Australia, the United States as well as Japan and Hong Kong.





PLAION owns ten game development studios: Deep Silver Volition (Champaign, IL, USA), Deep Silver Dambuster Studios (Nottingham, UK), Fishlabs (Hamburg, DE), Warhorse Studios (Prague, CZ), Milestone (Milan, IT), Voxler (Paris, FR) , DigixArt (Montpellier, FR), Flying Wild Hog (Warsaw, Kraków, Rzeszów, PL), Free Radical Design (Nottingham, UK) and Vertigo Games (Rotterdam, Amsterdam, NL). Additionally, PLAION collaborates with numerous independent development studios around the world.





Part of PLAION is also PLAION PICTURES, a leading independent film distributor in Europe with a library of more than 1.400 titles. Further business operations include Sola Media, a sales agency and production company for family entertainment, Spotfilm Networx, a multi-channel streaming network, and a sub-label dedicated to Japanese animation.





PLAION also owns the leading video game merchandise company DPI Merchandising (Denver, Roseburg, USA and Munich, DE) and a Quality Assurance Facility in Olomouc, CZ.





PLAION is an Embracer Group company.