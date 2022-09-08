New characters, Pok�mon, and features revealed ror Pok�mon Scarlet and Pok�mon Violet

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, September 7, 2022







The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo revealed more details about the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. Multiple story paths, new features, new characters, and more Pokémon from the Paldea region were announced. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch November 18, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.





Your Own Story, Woven Through Your Treasure Hunt





In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, players are enrolled in a school that will host an independent study project themed, A Treasure Hunt. Three stories will be woven into the players adventures while traversing the sprawling Paldea region:





Victory Road: Players will go to Gyms in different locations to achieve Champion Rank.





Path of Legends: Upperclassmen Arven will join the player in search of rare ingredients called Herba Mystica.





Starfall Street: Players will challenge Team Star, a group of delinquents causing trouble for the school.





These stories are set in an open world teeming with Pokémon and people to meet, so players can determine which path to take and explore however they desire.





Lets Go! A Handy Feature for Exploring the Paldea Region





Players can have one Pokémon out and walking with them in the Paldea regions great outdoors. When they have a Pokémon exploring with them in the field, players can use the Lets Go! feature to send that Pokémon off in the direction they indicate. The Pokémon the player sends out then independently picks up items in the area and even has Auto Battles with nearby Pokémon.





More Pokémon Revealed





In addition to new regional Pokémon found across bothPokémon ScarletandPokémon Violet, different species of Pokémon will appear depending on which game the player purchases. Armarouge can be encountered inPokémon Scarletand Ceruledge can be encountered inPokémon Violet.





Armarouge





Armarouges set of armor belonged to a distinguished warrior and is the source of the energy used for its Psychic-type moves. It also uses the psychic capabilities of this armor to control the fire energy within its body and unleash attacks.



Category : Fire Warrior Pokemon



Type : Fire/Psychic



Height : 411



Weight : 187.4 lbs.



Ability: Flash Fire

CeruledgeCeruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy. In battle, these blades transform into great swords to increase Ceruledges power. Cuts from these great swords leave wounds from which life energy will flow.

Category: Fire Blades Pokemon

Type: Fire/Ghost

Height: 53

Weight: 136.7 lbs.

Ability: Flash Fire

The final revealed Pokémon Klawf can be encountered in both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Klawf





Klawf can rotate their protruding eyeballs to see everything around them, eliminating all their blind spots. They can latch upside down onto cliffs to ambush their prey from above, however, they eventually get dizzy from the blood rushing to their heads, so they cannot stay upside down for very long.





Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launch November 18 on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Pre-orders are available now via the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop.



For more information, please visit: https://scarletviolet.pokemon.com/en-us/.