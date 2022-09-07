Traverse Bay Farms and Recipe Creation Site YumsUp.com Announces Strategic Partnership

Traverse Bay Farms and YumsUp.com are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership to provide simple, quick-n-easy videos. These step-by-step videos will be available on the YumsUp.com YouTube channel.

Companies recognize they must create strategic partnership that crossmarket and cross promote complimentary products and services. This partnership brings together the depth of knowledge of the health and wellness market of Traverse Bay Farms and the video prowness of YumsUp.com.

Traverse Bay Farms offers over 150 how-to and step-by-step videos in the health and wellness and all-natural gourmet food niche. Their video titles include the following:

How to Make Cherry Juice

How to Bake with Dried Cherries

The Natural Benefits of Cherry Juice

How to Make Mouthwatering Fish Tacos using Peach Salsa

Tart Cherry Powder Smoothies for Joint Health

And over 130 more videos.

YumsUp.com offers over 600 how-to recipe videos. The unique position for these vidoes is most are under 60 seconds, yet they provide step-by-step guides to making great tasting recipes.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms, “This is a powerful partnership. YumsUp.com offers a number of easy-to-make recipes for the home chef. We believe by cross-marketing our food videos this will provide a unique experience for countless at-home chefs.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.