COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 597

Sep 5, 2022


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.50 Crore (2,13,50,71,266) today. More than 29 lakh (29,34,042) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414279

2nd Dose

10108740

Precaution Dose

6807328

FLWs

1st Dose

18435003

2nd Dose

17702469

Precaution Dose

13245023

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40464130

2nd Dose

30476336

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61728933

2nd Dose

52474373

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

560722413

2nd Dose

513651691

Precaution Dose

68401822

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203931265

2nd Dose

196457043

Precaution Dose

37594395

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127599547

2nd Dose

122800282

Precaution Dose

42056194

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1023295570

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

943670934

Precaution Dose

168104762

Total

2135071266




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 04th September, 2022 (597th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

59

2nd Dose

1293

Precaution Dose

15552

FLWs

1st Dose

124

2nd Dose

1888

Precaution Dose

25176

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

8123

2nd Dose

25260

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

3297

2nd Dose

12806

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

37835

2nd Dose

177220

Precaution Dose

1543562

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

9660

2nd Dose

56653

Precaution Dose

635571

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5651

2nd Dose

35617

Precaution Dose

338695

Cumulative 1st dose administered

64749

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

310737

Precaution Dose

2558556

Total

2934042




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


