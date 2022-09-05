COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 597





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.50 Crore (2,13,50,71,266) today. More than 29 lakh (29,34,042) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10414279

2nd Dose 10108740

Precaution Dose 6807328

FLWs 1st Dose 18435003

2nd Dose 17702469

Precaution Dose 13245023

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40464130



2nd Dose 30476336

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61728933



2nd Dose 52474373

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560722413

2nd Dose 513651691

Precaution Dose 68401822

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203931265

2nd Dose 196457043

Precaution Dose 37594395

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127599547

2nd Dose 122800282

Precaution Dose 42056194

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023295570

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943670934

Precaution Dose 168104762

Total 2135071266















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 04th September, 2022 (597th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 59

2nd Dose 1293

Precaution Dose 15552

FLWs 1st Dose 124

2nd Dose 1888

Precaution Dose 25176

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 8123



2nd Dose 25260

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3297



2nd Dose 12806

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 37835

2nd Dose 177220

Precaution Dose 1543562

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9660

2nd Dose 56653

Precaution Dose 635571

Over 60 years 1st Dose 5651

2nd Dose 35617

Precaution Dose 338695

Cumulative 1st dose administered 64749

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 310737

Precaution Dose 2558556

Total 2934042















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





