Kyndryl Sponsors Women in Cloud to Accelerate Economic Access for Women in Technology



The collaboration aims to provide the WIC community with access to and engagement with the Kyndryl ecosystem that will accelerate women tech founders and their solutions through mentorship, recruitment and leadership training opportunities. Kyndryl is committed to powering human progress through strong ESG practices that deliver value reliably and consistently to our employees, customers, stakeholders, and communities, including women tech founders in the WIC network.





At Kyndryl we firmly believe that were stronger together and are thrilled to partner with WIC to further our Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) mission and extend our impact to the WIC community of women technology entrepreneurs and professionals, said Harish Grama, Global Cloud Practice Leader at Kyndryl. Members of our team have had the honor of participating in WICs events, and we are deeply impressed with the organizations commitment to creating valuable access for women in technology.





Through the sponsorship, Kyndryl served as the title sponsor for this years WICxInspire event, which connects women tech founders and provides a platform to educate and showcase their technology solutions with enterprise buyers, investors, and influencers. Additionally, Kyndryl leaders have been showcased throughout the 2022 #empowHERaccess campaign, an annual digital advocacy campaign to initiate greater economic access for women in technology by igniting equitable economic access, building a connected and inclusive community, and shaping a sustainable future of technology through policy-driven industry excellence that inspires purpose-driven leadership.





Kyndryl has already provided invaluable opportunities and insights to the WIC community through their leadership and investing in bold ideas that build a representative economy in which all individuals and communities participate in and benefit from sustained economic and social prosperity, said Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women In Cloud. Kyndryls status as a global industry leader will provide game-changing opportunities and visibility for the members of our community.





In the coming months, Kyndryl leaders will continue to serve as advisors to accelerate ESG efforts across the WIC community through activations that include a co-branded CXO event and participation in the WICxLead Womens Corporate ESG Leadership Accelerator.







About Kyndryl



Kyndryls more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information about how Kyndryl embeds ID&E into every aspect of its business, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/inclusion-diversity-equity





About Women in Cloud



Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development organization taking collective action to generate $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policy makers. All of which are united by the Corporate ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation and sustainability, giving women and allies a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders.





