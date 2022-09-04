3X Emmy Winner Dhomonique Murphy Gives Marketing Success Tips on MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh Podcast

Dhomonique Murphy is an Emmy-winning TV journalist, author, and strategic advisor. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, she shares her journey with the intention of helping others and teaches companies how to build attention-getting marketing plans.

Dhomonique Murphy TV journalist, author, & advisor

SANDY, Utah – Sept. 2, 2022 – PRLog — Dhomonique Murphy is a three-time Emmy-winning TV journalist, the bestselling author of RESET: Attitude Is Everything and RESET 2, and the founder and president of The Right Method, a full-service creative agency specializing in public relations, communications, social media, marketing, video and photo production, and executive presence.

With over 20 years of on-camera experience, Dhomonique is a nationally recognized speaker and interviewer, strategic advisor, Mrs. Virginia American 2020, and highly sought-out expert who helps corporations, government institutions, individuals, and companies capture attention, protect their reputation and brand, reach larger audiences, and close more sales through the RIGHT approach.

Established in 2013, The RIGHT Method is a Black-owned, woman-owned, creative agency with a dedicated staff and a large network of award-winning producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, videographers, editors, designers, marketers, and developers. Their superpower is positioning brands the RIGHT way so they can gain the recognition they deserve and increase their visibility, credibility, and profitability.

Dhomonique has appeared on The Steve Harvey Show, Essence, New York Times, HSN, Entrepreneur, Success, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and countless local print and radio stations. In addition to her nine Emmy nominations and three wins, she received the 2020 National Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Dhomonique is a one-woman powerhouse, filled with dynamic and profound guidance. She embodies the power of storytelling as she shares her personal journey with the intention of helping others and teaches companies about branding and marketing. Dhomonique’s messages of “attitude is everything” and “chase excellence” are not just empty words as she tells companies how to be memorable, relatable, and authentic to build a marketing plan that captures attention.

About MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh

Winn Claybaugh has interviewed over 325 beauty and business professionals, artists, educators, and mentors for his popular MASTERS series. His MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh podcast features a new interview every month plus “classics” from the 20-year collection.

