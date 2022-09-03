SharePass Joins NVIDIA Inception

“We are thrilled to become a part of NVIDIA Inception,” said Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO of SharePass. “SharePass is on a mission to make the world a digitally safer place by building the data security and privacy tools of tomorrow. NVIDIA Inception is a key step in our journey and offers a suite of resources to help SharePass deliver a more efficient, powerful, and secure experience for our users.”

SharePass is an information management solution that greatly reduces the risk of identity theft and social engineering attacks. SharePass achieves this by enabling everyday users to leverage a wide range of powerful privacy capabilities with the click of a button. Unlike current legacy systems, SharePass is channel agnostic and can be seamlessly implemented across all existing communication channels (such as SMS, chat applications, email, or blended in a file).

By layering privacy controls on top of existing channels, SharePass users can maintain full control over the information they share, however they choose to share it.

By limiting the shelf life for sensitive data, SharePass users are also able to significantly reduce their digital footprint, allowing them to run more cost-effective, sustainable, and streamlined operations.

“As a global leader in deep learning, data science and computing, NVIDIA is the ideal collaborator for SharePass as we continue to broaden our encryption and predictive capabilities,” said Mauro Garcia, COO. “We look forward to working with industry experts at NVIDIA and other AI-driven organizations to enable SharePass to automatically recognize sensitive information before it’s shared and suggest the appropriate privacy controls.”

By participating in NVIDIA Inception, SharePass reaffirms its commitment to the highest standards of digital security and looks forward continuing its mission of empowering data ownership across the globe.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical product development, prototyping, and deployment stages. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technical assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About SharePass:

SharePass is a SaaS information management platform that allows the sharing and managing of confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app.

SharePass works with encrypted links transmitted from the sender to the receiver with various settings and flags. The settings include expiry restriction, availability, IP restrictions, and a robust filtering funnel (patent pending). SharePass is platform independent and can be used across existing communication tools.

In an era of widespread data and identity theft, SharePass helps protect users’ digital privacy and allows them to maintain full control over their shared data.

Don’t risk it, SharePass it!