Get On The Dance Floor from French songwriter, producer and performer Manu Chevalier

Born and raised in Marseille, France, Manu Chevalier is a passionate musician, songwriter, producer and performer. His versatility is huge, going from disco/funk to jazz & bossanova, reggae, soul, pop and more.

He has been mentored by multi-platinum and Emmy award winning songwriters and producers including Shelly Poole (Alisha’s Attic), Paul Statham (Dido, Kylie Minogue), Morris Pleasure (Earth Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson) and Jeff Franzel (Taylor Dayne, N’Sync) to name a few.

Manu is also an experienced live musician as saxophonist and background vocalist.

After writing songs with the Broadway artist Tamra Hayden and having other collaborations, his debut single Get On The Dance Floor (feat. BSKI) is out now!

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.