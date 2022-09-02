Natural gas market decision-makers, focused on the U.S. mid-continent region, meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas, as a key element of energy transition.

HOUSTON – Aug. 30, 2022 – PRLog — Several hundred energy industry professionals convene in September to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the mid-continent natural gas market region. The 34th Annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent takes place September 12-14 in Chicago, IL. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. The Program for this year’s event is packed with all the critical issues that are converging on natural gas markets. Dominant topics include “Energy Transition (to lower carbon energy sources)”, “Global Energy Geopolitics and Energy Security”, “Global LNG Demand and U.S. Exports”, and “Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)”. Significant portions of the agenda are devoted to recent innovations to offer the market lower carbon content energy alternatives, including Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG), independent certification and digital of tracking of GHG content, Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Hydrogen (H2), Carbon Capture (CC), virtual pipelines, etc. Beyond these overarching themes, the Mid-Continent U.S. region brings its own unique issues. Dense population, post-Pandemic recovery, and accelerating LNG exports are all strong demand signals. Satisfying that demand, particularly in the winter, continues to be a challenge. Ample supply is available nearby in the Marcellus/Utica shale. However, connecting that supply to mid-continent markets is increasingly difficult as resistance to new midstream infrastructure has become extreme. While there is growing sentiment for an all-renewable energy environment, there are clear signs that mandates to achieve this goal are simply unachievable by the deadlines without significant continued contribution of natural gas to the energy mix. In the meantime, natural gas markets are responding quickly with a raft of creative solutions that offer lower carbon energy that is reliable, readily available, economic, and clean. The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future. The content/discussion program of the LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Mark Aufmuth, Managing Director, Low Carbon & Cross Commodity Origination, bp; Christa Markgraff, Vice President Gas Operations, Southern Company Gas; David Doyle, Head of Economics, Macquarie Energy; Tony Straquadine, Executive Director, The INGAA Foundation; Joseph Bastardi, Chief Meteorologist, WeatherBELL Analytics; Stuart Saulters, Vice President of Government Relations, American Public Gas Association (APGA) and Jen Kraxner, Vice President, Market Strategy, SecZetta. The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: ConocoPhillips, Natural Gas Intelligence, S&P Global, East Daley Analytics, Spire, Williams Companies, Project Canary, Tallgrass Energy, Sapphire Gas Solutions, Enbridge Gas Inc.,Project Canary, Shell Energy, Natural Gas Supply Association, Mansfield Power & Gas, LLC, CF Industries, and Nicor. This Forum focuses on the Mid-continent U.S. market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent. Even in today’s digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/ mc.