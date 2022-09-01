Netflix and The International S�mi Film Institute enter into a new partnership

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 31, 2022







Today, the International Sámi Film Institute and Netflix announced that they have entered into a partnership to support and further develop Sámi voices in the Nordic region.





The partnership between Netflix and the International Sámi Film Institute is part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, which aims to help create new opportunities to support diversity and representation within the entertainment industry through training and up-skilling initiatives.





The program will support talent through investments in education and training, with the mission to open up more behind-the-camera opportunities and support new Sámi creatives to break through in the industry. We are excited to announce our partnership with a leading global company like Netflix. This will create new opportunities for our filmmakers in the Sámi community. We want to tell our own stories with Sámi creatives, and this collaboration will emphasize that. Hopefully, we can also reach international audiences with Sámi stories through this collaboration with Netflix. This demonstrates that Sámi and Indigenous stories have global relevance and are attractive in the international film and streaming industry, says Anne Lajla Utsi, Managing Director, International Sámi Film Institute.





We could not be more thrilled about the partnership with the International Sámi Film Institute; with such a rich storytelling tradition, we look forward to seeing how we can contribute to developing these stories further. At Netflix, we want to support communities in the regions we operate in, including up and coming creators, to give new voices a chance to be heard, says Claire Willats, Director of Film Netflix Nordics.





About International Sámi Film Institute:





The International Sámi Film Institute is dedicated to providing Sámi people with the skills and economic opportunities in developing, producing, and distributing Sámi films in the Sámi language. Through our own stories and films, we fight for the survival of Sámi culture, values and languages. By telling our stories we create our future.