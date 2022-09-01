Contributions for Behavioral Health and Social Needs Made by Intermountain Utah County Hospitals

Utah County Intermountain Healthcare hospitals have worked to contribute more than $600,000 to several community organizations in Utah County in 2022. The funds support several initiatives from behavioral health needs, social determinants of health, education scholarships, and healthcare screenings for underserved populations.

Intermountain American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Spanish Fork Hospital, and Utah Valley Hospital are each working with community advocates and organizations to address important health and social needs in Utah County.

Intermountain has worked to build a behavioral health network with community partnerships to address mental well-being.

“We know how our mental well-being plays a role in our physical health,” said Kyle Hansen, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital administrator. “More than ever, attention to behavioral health needs to keep growing.”

One important relationship in community contribution has been the continuing relationship with the United Way of Utah County’s EveryDay Strong program for behavioral health resources for adolescents, especially in underserved communities of Utah County.

“We are incredibly grateful for Intermountain Healthcare’s support of children and youth in our community who are struggling. Through their support, we can equip parents and teachers with resources to help our youth become more resilient,” said Bill Hulterstrom, United Way of Utah County President and CEO.

EveryDay Strong addresses anxiety and depression for youth throughout Utah. They focus primarily on preventative and non-acute situations, freeing more intensive resources to help the most acute cases effectively.

The COVID-19 pandemic has honed their focus more than ever on “garden variety” emotional challenges (such as stress, anxiety, sadness, worry, despair, difficulty focusing) that can lead to severe outcomes if left untreated.

“We see young people struggling with mental health challenges in our facilities almost daily. EveryDay Strong provides vital resources to parents, teachers, and other adults working to strengthen the youth in our communities,” said Jason Wilson, Intermountain American Fork Hospital administrator.

Intermountain hospitals in Utah County have also made contributions to numerous local groups/organizations, including:

AUCH – Association for Utah Community Health

Brigham Young University

Mountainland Technical College

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition (which locally supports Healing Pathways and The Refuge)

Utah Valley University

Wasatch Mental Health

Intermountain has made it a part of its mission, vision, and values to address these social determinants of health. Recently, the healthcare organization completed a three-year pilot study on how addressing social determinants, such as transportation issues, food insecurity, and housing issues, can affect a person’s health. The results are currently being independently studied to become a model for other health systems in the nation. More information can be found at alliancefordeterminantsofhealth.org.

