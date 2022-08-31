The 9th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk will be held on Sept. 10, 2022 in Seaside Heights!

The annual walk, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light, provides hope and support to families at the Jersey Shore that are impacted by substance use disorder.

This year’s HOPE Walk will be held on Sept. 10.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. – Aug. 29, 2022 – PRLog — Mark your calendars! HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) will host its 9th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk on Saturday, September 10, 2022! At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, the community can come together to learn about substance use disorder, celebrate recovery and provide hope to those affected. This year’s major sponsors include Grunin Foundation, Woodhaven, Ralph Clayton & Sons, The Earle Family Foundation, The Citta Foundation, Inc. and Spirits Unlimited LLC.

“Those impacted by substance use disorder typically don’t know where to turn for help,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating families on the disease of substance use disorder. “Our walk offers them a community of support.”

Now in its ninth year, walk participants can create teams online by visiting hopeshedslight.org/ walk. “Each team is encouraged to have at least four members and to set a fundraising goal to participate in our walk challenge,” said Capaci. “The team that raises the most funds for HOPE Sheds Light will be recognized at the event and prizes will be given to the top three fundraising teams.”

Since its inception, the two-mile walk has grown each year in size and awareness. In previous

years, nearly 2,000 participants joined HOPE Sheds Light in spreading their message of recovery at the Celebration of HOPE Walk. “It is just so powerful to see our community come together to provide hope for those suffering from this epidemic,” said Capaci.

HSL will offer resources at the walk for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event will also highlight inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, face painting for the kids, music, a 50/50 raffle and more.

“It’s a celebration of recovery,” said Capaci. “We’re always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible.”

Walk registration starts at 8 a.m. on September 10th on the Hiering Avenue beach in Seaside Heights. A registration fee of $10 is required to participate (includes a free t-shirt). To learn more or register, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org/ walk.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.