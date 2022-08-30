The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on IT Strategies for Early-Stage Biotech and Pharma



Early-stage life sciences organizations face many challenges, but planning and implementing IT doesnt have to be one of them. Discover powerful tools and techniques to help you set priorities and make decisions with confidence. Follow key principles and techniques to ensure you make the right investments at the right time with partners that are the best possible fit for your organization. Learn how to build a strategic IT roadmap, define roles and responsibilities, and establish processes to make successful software investments.





A right-sized regulatory compliance program lets you implement your GxP or SOX applications efficiently, mitigate risks to patient safety and product quality, and prepare for inspections. Achieve greater cyber maturity with privacy frameworks and safeguard privacy as your business grows in size, value, complexity, and capabilities.





This webinar will help you to rethink your challenges and develop an IT strategy from the pre-clinical phases through commercialization.





We will discuss:



– Building a strategic IT roadmap that includes critical regulatory and functional requirements and milestones



– Understanding business needs and drivers for G&A and GxP functional areas



– Making timely and scalable IT investments



– Establishing or harmonizing an IT compliance program to fuel growth



– Addressing cybersecurity and privacy needs



– Resourcing modelssuch as fractional CIOs, managed services, and staff augmentationto efficiently achieve business objectives



– Case studies for rapid growth and transformation





Speakers/Faculty Panel





Erin Northington



VP of Emerging Life Sciences and Clinical Solutions



20+ Years of Life Science Experience with a Focus on Pre-commercial Companies



USDM Life Sciences





Roger Davy



Director of Emerging Customer Engagement



20+ Years Industry Role in Pharma



USDM Life Sciences





Hovsep Kirikian



Director of Product Management



15+ Years Experience Managing Projects



USDM Life Sciences





