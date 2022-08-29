The revenue of AVTODOM Group amounted to 31.3 billion rubles based on the results of the first half of 2022



Sales of used cars are in second place in the structure of the company’s revenue. These occupies 29% of the total turnover. This is 9.1 billion rubles without VAT. 3204 used cars with an average cost of 3.6 million rubles was sold in AVTODOM for 6 months.





Service and spare parts sales account for 17.9% of the company’s revenue. This amounts to 5.6 billion rubles without VAT. The total number of standard hours worked out by the locksmith and body shops of AVTODOM amounted to 361 191 in the first half of 2022.





Revenue from F&I takes 3% of the total structure. This is 1 billion rubles without VAT. The share of sales of new cars in credit to individuals in AVTODOM was 32.8%. Casco penetration increased by 2 p.p. at the end of the year and reached 76%.





Sales of new motorcycles in the first half of the year amounted to 768 units. 10% of transactions with individuals were using credit programs. Sales of used motorcycles amounted to 244 units. The average price of a new motorcycle stopped at 1.42 million rubles. The average price of a used motorcycle was 1.58 million rubles.





The AVTODOM staff included 2208 employees at the end of June 2022.



Certainly, we are seeing a shift in consumer interest in used cars. This is due to the rise in prices for new cars and to the limited range of new cars in dealerships. We pay special attention to the development of the used car sales and after-sales service segment in the second half of the year. We, as a backbone company in the industry, are constantly looking for new supply channels. We continue to replenish warehouses with new cars, used cars and spare parts. We are developing the direction of the service. We launched the service of new brands for us at the locations of Avtodom Altufyevo, Taganka, Varshavka and Vostok. This allows us to attract even more customers. Now we are actively negotiating with a number of Chinese automakers for the exclusive distribution of new brands in Russia. I hope we will be able to announce these projects soon, – Andrey Olkhovsky, CEO of AVTODOM Group of Companies, said about the plans.





* Indicators are given according to the summary data of management accounting of Avtodom JSC, subsidiaries and DC Altufievo LLC.





AVTODOM was founded in 1992. Today it is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia. It specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars. 12 well-known world brands are in the AVTODOM portfolio. These are BMW, BMW Motorrad, MINI, Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Land Rover, Jaguar, AURUS, Ducati and KTM. The company is represented on the market by 25 dealer centers, located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar. AVTODOM is constantly developing, actively expanding sales of used cars and offering a full range of financial services. It cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





The share of AVTODOM in core brands in the first half of 2022:



 BMW – 12.6% Moscow, 14.4% St. Petersburg



 Audi  37.3% Moscow



 Porsche  11.9% Moscow, 30.9% St. Petersburg



 Mercedes-Benz – 23.3% St. Petersburg



 Lamborghini – 100% Moscow and St. Petersburg



 Jaguar Land Rover  13.8% Moscow



 Volvo  7.6% Moscow

