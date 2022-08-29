PM congratulates Indian Cricket team for their victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian Cricket team for their victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. Shri Modi said that the team has displayed superb skill and grit.







The Prime Minister tweeted;







“#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”





#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022





*****





DS/ST









(Release ID: 1855139)

Visitor Counter : 323





















