GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors

GenTent Safety Canopies® today announced further expansion to their portable generator running cover line, with the addition of the GenTent® Black canopy colors. The newest GenTent® canopy colors will be available in all canopy editions; Standard, Plus, and Extreme edition, and available in the GenTent original size, as well as the GenTent® XL size for larger frame generators.

The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release.

GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, manufactured in the U.S., with over 100,000 units committed and sold worldwide in FY2022. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit or DIY solutions.

GenTent keeps portable and inverter generators:

Safe while running in wet weather by protecting generator electrical panels, from any angle, including blizzard or hurricane force precipitation.

Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.

Naturally cool — unlike generator steel, plastic, or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.

Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.

GenTent black color canopies, and other canopy editions are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $149.99 for the black color canopy editions.

About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation – Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.

The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/