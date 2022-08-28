Suspense Thriller ‘The Elite Society -…The Tokens-‘ is Coming Soon To A Screen Near You



In her new film, a black upper-middle-class secret society plots to take on an unruly form of gentrification. The secret society feels as though anyone who does not support their ideology for a more “perfect” race is against them and must be dealt with. The “token” society has had power that has been passed down through generations, regardless of how harsh their struggle was.





The leader of the secret society of Tokens, named Edwin Stevens, is an older African American male who has worked hard to provide the ideal life for his wife and his son. He sees that lately, the area he lives in with his beautiful home has lost its value. As the crime rate has increased, his property value has decreased. He feels that his hard work to be an upstanding citizen in the black community is in vain and doesn’t understand why ones of his same race are making a “mockery” of his struggles. He blames the less fortunate African Americans for the stereotypes that impact how his only son will be treated.





The secret society plans to eliminate those that are not the fit standard of representation for the new “black race” that Edwin Stevens has in mind. Now that the murders are rising in his neighborhood, will his plans to create an Elite Society of African Americans pan out the way he desires, or will there be horrible consequences he never expected?





Ginasys Productions will start filming The Elite Society “ The Tokens” on October 22nd and on weekends through November 20, 2022.





OPEN CASTING CALL



Casting is now open in the Dallas/ Fort Worth Area for this suspense/thriller, and submissions are being accepted.



~ Non-Union/Independent Film



~ Paid Roles and IMDb Credit



~ Numerous Roles Available: Looking for Actors of All Genders, Nationalities, and Ages



~ Positions Available: Script Supervisor, Props Manager, and Wardrobe





For those interested, send an email to GinasysProductions ( @ ) gmail dot com with your name, phone number, a clear current headshot, a resume, and a demo reel





About The Filmmaker



Gina Nacole is an accomplished writer, director, and producer with a strong creative aptitude for storytelling. Based in Texas, she has written, produced, and directed several stage plays, produced and wrote several short films, and is also the author of a novel called Beneath My Flesh, which is sold in Barnes & Noble and also on Amazon. Gina Nacole has faced many challenges as she navigated her career, especially juggling the aspects of being in the corporate world versus having the time and money to produce her own work. Throughout her journey, one thing has remained consistent; she has never entirely given up pursuing her calling.





“No one gives you pointers on taking the road less traveled; you just have to keep walking until you reach your destination.”  Gina Nacole





Some of the works produced and written by Gina Nicole are “A Woman’s Intuition” (2009-2011) featuring David Ruffin Jr. (son of the lead singer David Ruffin of the Temptations) and “Outside The Box Play Festival” (2015) which featured one-act plays from various cities and states. “Voodoo Vine,” a short film also produced by Gina Nacole, featuring Carl Payne (from the hit tv show “Martin”), was selected in the 2018 National Black Film Festival (NBFF) in Houston, Texas. Gina Nacole’s filmography can be found at IMDb.com.





Gina Nacole’s skills extend beyond Stage and Screen. In the past, she has worked as a hip-hop and lyrical dancer. Some of her past performances included opening for artists like Pete Pablo, Lil Troy, IMX, and Maxwell. Gina Nacole also worked as a choreographer for Frisco Theater in 2012’s “About Noah” hit show. She loves to give back to other actors in the industry by working as a casting director – casting for stage plays, short films, and independent feature films. Other than a constant love of creativity, her hobbies are spending time with friends and family, spending time with her horses, reading, sociology, and cooking.





“In a world filled with fascism, dogma, and group thinking… always have the courage to be your individual and unique self. You never want to leave this earth with three demons… 1) Would have, 2) Should have, and 3) Could have. You’ll regret being someone you’re not by trying to fit in someone else’s box.”  Gina Nacole





Follow Gina Nacole and Ginasys Productions on Instagram and Facebook

