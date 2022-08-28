Priority One Logistics, who works with Tesla, reserved a Tesla Semi! They recently opened offices in Fremont and Austin, TX



You don’t change a formula that wins, says an adage. In this case, the formula is doubly winning.





The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) continues to rack up orders and reservations for its Semi, a prototype-stage electric class-8 truck, despite the fact that production and deliveries have been postponed once again.





Elon Musk, CEO of the Austin, Texas-based group, said on a fourth-quarter earnings conference call in January that the Semi should not be expected before 2023.





“As the Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster, Optimus, we’ll be ready to bring those to production. Hopefully, next year. That is most likely”, Musk said on January 26, during the earnings call with analysts.





Given the moving deadlines that this truck has already experienced, it will not be surprising if the schedule changes again, especially since the shortage of chips affecting the global economy and supply chains is far from being resolved.





Besides the reservations and the order book which continues to fill for a vehicle surrounded by many uncertainties, there is another point that is striking: Tesla continues to ask for a deposit and the amount remains as high as ever.





Priority-One Logistics, a company founded in 2004 and which arranges transportation of freight and cargo, and works with Tesla, ordered a Tesla Semi this week, according to Sawyer Merritt, a self-identified Tesla investor and fan of the brand.





Merritt is one of the few people to whom Elon Musk often replies on Twitter when he apostrophes or compliments him on a question relating to Tesla or SpaceX, the other company run by the richest man in the world.





Elon Musk Sells a Truck That Does Not Exist (Yet)





Merritt also posted a screenshot of the message Priority-One Logistics received after placing its order. “News:Priority One Logistics, who works with Tesla, told me they reserved a Tesla Semi today! They recently opened offices in Fremont & Austin, TX,” Merritt posted.





A series of comments ensue, in which the CEO of the company, Mitch Montoya, participates. Moreover, to a user who wondered when the group will take possession of his Semi, while the first customers are still waiting, Mitch Montoya answered.





“Have Pepsi received theirs yet?” asked the user.





“As far as I know they have not. Still waiting on production. Im happy to invest, stamp our place in line, and be one of the first companies to have a Tesla Semi on the road,” responded Montoya.





“And when will they be shipped finally,” bounced another.





“Ask ( @ ) elonmusk lol”, replied Montoya.

