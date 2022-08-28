Hong Kong – Forty citizens and six organisations commended for helping police fight crime (with photos)

Forty citizens and six organisations commended for helping police fight crime (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Good Citizen Award (GCA) Presentation Ceremony 2021 (Phase II) organised by the Hong Kong Police Force was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre today (August 28). Forty citizens were commended for assisting the Force in fighting crime and safeguarding the rule of law. Besides, a total of six organisations were awarded with Good Organisation Award to recognise their efforts in supporting the Police’s child protection works.







Noting that the GCA scheme had proven to be a great success since its establishment in 1973, the Acting Commissioner of Police, Ms Lau Chi-wai, in her welcoming speech, thanked for the support of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Fight Crime Committee, every citizen and different stakeholders in the society. She added that the scheme had moved with the times and introduced the “Good Organisation Award” last year, so as to extend the synergy effect in promoting crime prevention at both individual and organisational levels.







Featuring the theme of “Inheritance” and “Child Protection”, Ms Lau said she hoped that the Award could promote the inheritance of “Good Citizen” spirit amongst the younger generation. She also stressed that the Force has been attaching great importance to the development and well-being of teenagers. With the establishment of Public Relations Wing, the Police will further strengthen communication with young people and cultivate youths’ law-abiding awareness, positive values and sense of national identity. In the meantime, the Police will organise various promotional and educational activities to help the community to recognise the importance of child protection.







Also officiating at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Mr George Leung commended the GCA awardees as role models for citizens. He said he hoped that the Police, business sector and members of the public could join hands to make Hong Kong one of the best cities to live and do business. Mr Frankie Ngan Man-yu, a member of the Fight Crime Committee, praised the awardees for their courage, alertness and sense of civic responsibility.







The 40 good citizens were awarded for assisting the Police in preventing or detecting cases involving fraud, theft, robbery, wounding, indecent assault and animal abuse. There were also awardees who made their contributions in life-saving, in which Ms Yeung Sui-lin was honoured the “Good Citizen of the Year Award” (GCYA). Being a chief building supervisor of a housing estate, Ms Yeung detected residents were at risk in their flats during patrol duty in three occassions. She made a report to the Police immediately and successfully saved their lives.







The GCA Scheme is organised by the Public Relations Wing, sponsored by Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Fight Crime Committee. Each of the awardees received a certificate and $3,000. The GCYA recipient would also be presented a plaque and $4,000. More than 4,500 citizens have been commended over the years.







In addition, an exhibition was set up onsite to enable the participants to have a better understanding of the GCA scheme. The exhibition will be moved to Ma On Shan Plaza starting from tomorrow (August 29) to September 4, showcasing the history of GCA scheme and the GCA comic book. There will also be a photo booth with “Good Citizen Alliance” figures to promote righteousness in the community. The Force’s anti-scam mascot “Little Grape” will also appear in the exhibition from 3pm to 6pm on September 3 and 4 to distribute souvenirs and promote anti-scam messages to the public.

