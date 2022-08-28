Albert Lee Kelln’s “Living the Miracles” Featured at World’s Largest Library Association Gathering



Book Retail Price | $11.95





Author





Albert Lee Kelln was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma, in 1929 to German-speaking immigrants from Russia. As a youth, he experienced the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the outbreak of World War II. By chance circumstances, Albert received an appointment to the US Naval Academy and graduated as an officer in 1952, ultimately achieving the rank of Rear Admiral.





For 28 years, Al served as a nuclear power engineer on various ships and deployed to various parts of the world, both in peace and war and for exploration. He deployed twice to the North Pole on the USS Skate when it surfaced through the ice. Kelln became the first person to have ever flown over the North Pole, stood on the ice at the North Pole, and sailed under the ice at the North Pole.





Besides writing his memoir, Living the Miracles: A Sailors Life in the Nuclear Power Age, during retirement, Al founded the Naval Submarine League. He and his wife, Cecily Watson Kelln, author of her own memoir, Becoming the Admirals Wife; A Dual Memoir of a Called Pair, are founders of the Tomball Pregnancy Center in Tomball, TX. They live in a small town in West Texas and enjoy being active in Christian ministry.