OSCR360 Impresses Investigators at International IAI Conference in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb. – Aug. 25, 2022 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from a successful trip to the 106th Annual IAI Educational Conference in Omaha, Nebraska from August 1-4. L-Tron team members, Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal, attended the conference. OSCR360 was a focal point at the L-Tron booth and was well-received by many agencies and investigators. The L-Tron Team enjoyed making many new acquaintances, as well as catching up with current OSCR360 customers from Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, and more.

Highlights of the Conference included a presentation by Keynote Speakers, David Atkins and Tiffany Prince, titled “Top of the Mountain Leadership,” plus a wide variety of educational sessions covering 16 different forensic disciplines. Tom Mauriello, a Senior Criminalistics Lecturer, Forensic Consultant, and OSCR360 user from the University of Maryland, presented at the Conference, along with dozens of other well-respected and experienced crime scene investigators from all over the country.

“I think my favorite part of this year’s Conference was when investigators from one large Midwest agency began bringing their co-workers over to our booth and demoing OSCR360 to one another on their own,” says Julianne Pangal of L-Tron. “The excitement over OSCR’s capabilities was definitely contagious and we regularly heard comments like, ‘Dang, this is fast,’ ‘This is so cool,’ and ‘Something like this would be a lot friendlier to use on a daily basis.’ It was also exciting when one agency recognized our 4910LR Driver’s License Scanners. It was good to see how L-Tron products are regularly assisting officers on the job.”

At a crime scene, OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) quickly captures overall 360-degree photos and incorporates all other digital evidence to create one comprehensive presentation. Hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR’s patented technology from the moment investigators arrive on scene, through the process of courtroom prosecution to close cases (https://www.l- tron.com/resource- page/oscr360- for-district…) and serve justice in their communities.

L-Tron has proudly supported numerous national and regional IAI conferences in the past, as well as other public safety conferences and training events.

Additional Information

The IAI (International Association for Identification) is recognized worldwide for the advancement of forensics through education.

About L-Tron Corporation

