Hong Kong – Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment and Training Programme 2022 held today (with photos)

Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment and Training Programme 2022 held today (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment and Training Programme (YETP) 2022, co-organised by the Labour Department (LD) and Radio 2 of Radio Television Hong Kong, was held today (August 26) to commend the distinguished trainees of the YETP run by the LD. The award ceremony was themed “Seize the Future”. Most Improved Trainees Awards were presented to 10 outstanding trainees who achieved significant improvements in personal development, leadership or work performance during the training period. Merit Awards were also given to 10 other trainees to encourage them to work hard in realising their career goals.







Speaking at the award ceremony, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, said that President Xi Jinping highlighted the need to love and care for Hong Kong young people in an important speech delivered on July 1. He stressed that the Government all along attaches great importance to the development of young people, and strives to enhance their competitiveness and unleash their potential to contribute to the development of Hong Kong by providing comprehensive training and employment opportunities in collaboration with social partners.





Mr Sun also expressed gratitude to stakeholders for the efforts they made for the trainees. He pointed out that the advancement of the awardees had not come easy. Apart from their own dedication, the concerted efforts of employers, service providers and case managers in providing them work opportunities, training and support were indispensable. He encouraged young people to equip themselves, seize every opportunity and make every effort to build a splendid future.







The YETP is open to young school leavers aged 15 to 24 with educational attainment at sub-degree level or below. Enrolment for the YETP is free of charge and on a year-round basis. Services offered include pre-employment training, workplace attachment training, on-the-job salaried training, and case management services provided by registered social workers. An off-the-job vocational training allowance and a retention allowance are also provided to eligible trainees. More than 240 000 young people have benefited since the commencement of the programme.







For details, please visit the YETP’s website at www.yes.labour.gov.hk. The LD has also set up a Youth Employment Services hotline at 2112 9932 to provide a one-stop enquiry service regarding the programme and receive registrations of on-the-job training vacancies from employers.