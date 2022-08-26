Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by SCS at media session

Transcript of remarks by SCS at media session *********************************************



​Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, at a media session after attending a COVID-19 vaccination event in Kwun Tong this afternoon (August 25):







Reporter: The COVID cases may surpass 10 000 very soon. Any plans to let civil servants work from home to prevent further outbreak? And can you comment on the current vaccination rate in Hong Kong, especially among young children?







Secretary for the Civil Service: The vaccination rate among civil servants is very high. Apart from those who are medically unfit to get vaccinated, all civil servants have been vaccinated according to the number of doses that they should take. So the possibility of having special working arrangements for civil servants is not high. I don’t think in the near future we will need to implement such arrangements. As for young children, we have lowered the minimum age for receiving vaccination to 6 months old for about three weeks. And now around 9 000 children aged 6 months to 3 years old have got vaccinated. We are promoting this. I was at a maternal and child health centre two days ago, and we will have further promotion efforts to call upon parents of the children to get their children vaccinated and protected. And we have been seeing higher numbers of vaccination in the recent days, and we hope this trend will continue.







