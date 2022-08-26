Hong Kong – Three more assistance seekers in relation to employment fraud in Southeast Asian countries return to Hong Kong safely (with photos)

Three more assistance seekers in relation to employment fraud in Southeast Asian countries return to Hong Kong safely (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​A spokesman for the Security Bureau (SB) today (August 25) said that three more Hong Kong residents, who sought assistance from the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit of the Immigration Department (ImmD) earlier, have returned to Hong Kong from Thailand safely today with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand, the SB’s dedicated task force and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok. Since the establishment of the SB’s dedicated task force, a total of four assistance seekers have returned to Hong Kong safely under the task force’s co-ordination. They thanked the country and the HKSAR Government for their assistance which secured their prompt and safe return to Hong Kong.







The spokesman appealed to Hong Kong residents or their family members concerned about missing relatives to contact the ImmD as soon as possible. They may make use of the WhatsApp hotline 5190 8909 dedicated to the matter, call the 24-hour hotline of the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit of the ImmD at (852) 1868, call the 1868 hotline by network data call via the ImmD mobile application or submit an Online Assistance Request Form. Citizens should make a report to the Police as soon as practicable if a scam is suspected. If anyone knows or has received information that there are victims in need of assistance, they should contact the ImmD as soon as possible to secure the safe return of the Hong Kong resident.

