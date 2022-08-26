7 Potential Life-Saving Bathroom Safety Tips for Seniors

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among seniors, with the majority of these falls happening in the bathroom. If you’re concerned about making your bathroom safer, whether for yourself or a loved one, there are a few updates you should consider making.

Use Night Lights

The simplest (and often the most budget-friendly) way to reduce the risk of falling in the bathroom is installing automatic night lights or motion sensor lighting. This small update can play a big part in helping seniors find their way around at night.

Install Grab Bars

Many seniors rely on towel bars to help them keep their balance, however, those are not designed to support much weight. Instead, install grab bars in the bathtub, shower, or next to the toilet for extra stability.

Apply Non-Slip Mats

Add non-slip mats or bathtub safety strips in your bathtub or shower to help prevent a slip while you’re bathing. Then, take it a step further by placing non-slip rugs outside of the tub and in front of the toilet or sink so you don’t have to worry about slipping on wet tiles.

Use a Handheld Showerhead

Handheld showerheads allow you to sit or stand while you bathe and they’re lightweight so they won’t cause strain on your hands or arms. When shopping for the right model, choose one with a long, flexible hose, which will provide ease of movement.

Install a Raised Toilet Seat With Arms

Another easy-to-install option for seniors and loved ones who are concerned about bathroom safety is a raised toilet seat with arms. This device makes it easier for older adults to sit on and get up from the toilet.

Purchase a Comfortable Shower Chair

If you or your loved one has limited mobility or balance issues, a shower chair can provide extra support to help you bathe comfortably without fear of falling.

Consider a Bathtub or Shower Replacement

If your bathroom is very outdated, your best bet may be to replace your tub or shower to be more accessible. You can either replace them outright or opt for a tub-to-shower conversion, which can provide more accessibility by eliminating the high threshold that seniors must step over when using a bathtub.

