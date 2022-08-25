MHX Designs Named James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor

Southeastern Pennsylvania-based home contractor, MHX Designs, is proud to announce that it has achieved recognition as a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor. In order to earn this designation, MHX Designs had to meet the following qualifications and standards:

Compliance with installation best practices

Fully Bonded

Liability Insurance of $1,000,000 per occurrence

Professional Sales Approach

Satisfactory background check with past clients

Satisfactory credit report

Satisfactory record with the Better Business Bureau

Workman’s compensation insurance

In addition to meeting those requirements, the company also has to complete annual training, which focuses on installation requirements and a review of best practices. The training has certainly paid off, with the company earning the highest level of homeowner recommendations, based on customer satisfaction data from GuildQuality.

MHX Designs Owner, Kyu Om, says, “After years of training, hard work, and many James Hardie installations, we’re thrilled to earn the highest designation available from the industry’s top siding manufacturer. The work we’ve done to become a James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor has been in an effort to better serve our clients and deliver the highest quality product installations available to Pennsylvania homeowners.”

About MHX Designs

For more than two decades, MHX Designs has been providing home remodeling services throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania area. Known for its excellent customer service, high-quality workmanship, and affordable rates, the company specializes in stucco remediation and siding installation services, in addition to its MHX Roofing division. To learn more, visit MHXDesigns.com.