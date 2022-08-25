‘Data for All’: University of Essex offers free data science and analytics training for students to boost employability skills



The three-pronged Data for All approach means University of Essex students can access a whole range of data programmes, tailored to their individual data needs, and to improve these skills.





These are:



 For students wanting to have data science and analytics as the key focus of their degree, Essex offers a wide range of specific courses



 For students who want data to be part of their degree but not the main feature, there is the opportunity to gain advanced data analytical skills within their degree programme



 For students taking non-data focused degrees but are interested in enhancing their data skills to improve their employability, they can take part in a wide range of extra-activities including a basic introduction to data skills short course and a data science boot-camp





Pro-Vice-Chancellor Education Professor Madeline Eacott said: Being familiar and comfortable with using data at work is becoming a vital skill for many careers as employers are increasingly demanding data expertise from their workforce.





We want to ensure every Essex student has the chance to study an element of data whilst they are with us. We are delighted we can offer this Data for All programme which delivers a suite of data skill options depending on the student and what they are studying to help prepare them for the world of work and improve their employability skills.





The University is home to the Institute for Analytics and Data Science  a centre for excellence that connects scholars, businesses, institutions and authorities to work on their data needs. The Essex data analytics community includes Professor Maria Fasli, Executive Dean for the Faculty of Science and Health, who is UNESCO Chair in Analytics and Data Science.





Essex is committed to putting people at the heart of data science and is part of the unique Essex Centre for Data Analytics partnership with Essex County Council and Essex Police  a programme designed to share data ethically and combine it with the experience of people and communities across Essex, to create powerful insight and inform policy decisions.





Natalie Cramp, CEO of data science company Profusion, said: “Nearly every organisation is now using data to enhance how they operate and service their customers. As a result, data skills are in incredibly high demand in pretty much every industry and job function. There simply aren’t enough people to meet demand. This trend is only going to become stronger as data science and analysis grows in power and complexity. This is why initiatives like Data for All and our Data Academy partnership with the University of Essex are a vital part of plugging this skills gap.





“Having even a basic grounding and understanding of data analysis is very attractive to employers and can provide crucial skills that will enable people to thrive in their careers. Gaining these skills at university is one of the best ways students can set themselves up for success.”





