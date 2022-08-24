Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Tommo and the Mafia Miners: An Elly Whisperer Adventure,” by Christopher Thompson

About “Tommo and the Mafia Miners”: An Elly Whisperer Adventure:

As drought ravages the Kitangwa Valley, a relief programme is launched, to save the animals. However, amongst the genuine helpers is a suspect geologist, linked to the Mafia; more interested in finding minerals to get rich, than water to save animals.

While rescuing an elephant stuck in drying mud, teenager Thomas Ridgeway discovers he has great empathy with elephants and recruits his big friends to join him in tackling the mobsters head-on.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback/Hardcover (206 pages)

Dimensions 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cm

ISBN-13 9781800943735 / 9781800943858

Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7RP62BV

Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/MAFIAMINERS

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

Also in The Elephant Whisperer Series

Tommo and the Phoenician Treasure

ISBN9781800940109

Published by Michael Terrence Publishing in 2020

Tommo and the Pangolin Poachers

ISBN 9781800942073

Published by Michael Terrence Publishing in 2021

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002