Associated Designs – Country Inspired Small House Plan Juneberry is a Builder Favorite

Classic and modern, Juneberry exudes sophistication. This traditional, two-story house plan is a picturesque property, perfect for families. Rustic details, such as lap siding and composition shingles, give added charm to the home. Juneberry’s covered porch provides an inviting point of entrance.

The cozy entry leads to the great room. This lofty area consists of the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Juneberry’s open floor plan allows for easy socialization. Those in the dining room or living room can freely interact with those in the kitchen. The fluidity of this wall free concept makes this already spacious area feel and look larger.

Notable kitchen features include abundant counter and cabinet space, built-in appliances, and a wide work island rimmed on one side with a flush eating bar. The eating bar is ideal for casual dining or enjoying a morning cup of coffee. For families with children, this space can be utilized for homework help.

The window bright dining room opens out to the covered patio. The patio is large enough to be furnished with outdoor seating. This wonderful space is great for social gatherings or simply lounging during the warmer months. That being said, the patio protects from any kind of weather and can be used all year round.

The first floor also includes a powder room for guest use.

This three bedroom home plan has all of the sleeping areas conveniently located on the second floor. Two of the bedrooms share a bathroom, with a combination tub and shower. The vaulted owners’ suite contains a deep walk-in closet and an impressive private bathroom. The owners’ bath has dual vanities and a sleek, sustainable shower.

The utility room, also found on the second floor, has a built-in washer and dryer set.

The attached garage is large enough to fit two cars. The area can also be used for added storage.

