The Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) Recognizes New Winners of the Immunization Champion Award

Twenty-eight immunization advocates across the country have been named Immunization Champion for their outstanding efforts to promote immunization. The 2022 winners include:

Arizona: Sean Elliott, MD

California: Alex McDonald, MD

Connecticut: Gregory McKenna

District of Columbia: Elizabeth McDermott

Georgia: Jane Wilkov, MD

Hawai’i: Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, MD

Idaho: Patrice Burgess, MD

Illinois: Douglas Carlson, MD

Kentucky: Jill Keys

Maine: Sara Noel

Maryland: Gregory Branch

Massachusetts: Katherine Kelly

Michigan: Christine Plummer

Minnesota: Kelly Robinson

Missouri: Michelle Yarnall

Nevada: Teresa Praus

North Dakota: Sonia Takacs

New York City: Zhao Wang, MD

Ohio: Tara Dahal

Oklahoma: Jennifer Gilley-Brooks

Oregon: Sandy Le

Pennsylvania: Lauren Grantz

Puerto Rico: Johanna Cruz

Rhode Island: Eugenio Fernandez

South Carolina: Youlanda Gibbs

Texas: Mary Healy, MD

Washington: Ahmed Ali

Wisconsin: Mohammed Anwar

Immunization Champion selections come from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates, and other immunization leaders. These awards acknowledge the outstanding efforts of individuals who go above and beyond ensuring immunization access in their communities. State immunization programs coordinated the nomination process and submitted nominees to AIM. One winner is selected in participating states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

“Through the Immunization Champion awards, AIM proudly acknowledges the passion, hard work, and commitment to immunization that these 28 winners have repeatedly demonstrated,” said AIM Executive Director Claire Hannan.

For profiles of all the 2022 Immunization Champion award winners, please visit the AIM website.

Background:

Before the pandemic, each year during National Infant Immunization Week, the CDC and AIM honored health professionals and community leaders from around the country with the CDC Childhood Immunization Champion awards. This year AIM has taken over the award and expanded the program to include opportunities to recognize Immunization Champions in multiple areas of immunization.

About Association of Immunization Managers:

The Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) is a non-profit membership association comprised of representatives from 64 federally funded state, territorial and local National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases awardees. AIM is dedicated to working with its partners nationwide to reduce, eliminate, or eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases. AIM also works to ensure the success of its members by providing support in their programming interests. Since 1999, AIM has enabled collaboration among immunization managers to effectively control vaccine-preventable diseases and improve immunization coverage in the United States. For more information on AIM, please visit www.immunizationmanagers.org/.