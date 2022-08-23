Ohio Kings Coach To Speak At Local Conference



The goal of the annual conference is to engage young people in the Charge Against Cancer by using sports to educate, mentor, and drive interest in science and health careers. The organization will begin organizing athletic leagues and developing an educational curriculum to do that. They will be focusing on basketball with undergraduate education students joining forces with clinicians and scientists at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center to serve as coaches, mentors, and facilitators for the program.





The conference will begin with keynote speakers, who are individuals with experience in the field. In the afternoon, there will be breakout sessions focusing on recruitment of kids, organization of gym times, transportation, educational curriculum, recruitment of referees, recruitment of coaches, mentors, and facilitators, and development of metrics to measure and maintain the success of the program.





Please join the conference at Nippert Stadium North Lounge on Friday, August 26th.

