Movement The Hill in Dallas, TX to Host the 2022 IFSC Youth World Championships Bouldering Competition August 22 – 31st

Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness, the Nation’s largest community of climbing gyms, announced today that their climbing gym in Dallas – Movement The Hill – has been chosen to host the bouldering competition for this year’s International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships.

The IFSC Climbing Youth World Championships are the biennial world championships for competition climbing established by the International Federation of Sport Climbing. These competitive events determine the world champions in the three disciplines of sport climbing: bouldering, lead climbing, and speed climbing.

This year, more than 300 young climbers are expected to gather in Dallas to compete.

“We are honored USA Climbing and the IFSC has chosen us to co-host the 2022 Youth World Championships,” explains Movement executive vice president, Stephanie Ko Pound. “With this being the first time the event has been hosted on US soil, we are excited for this unique opportunity to further our sport on the world stage while bringing together and inspiring the next generation of Olympic hopefuls.”

The IFSC Youth World Championship is considered one of the pinnacle events in the world of competitive climbing. This is the first time the competition will be held in the U.S.

This year’s bouldering discipline will be held entirely at Movement The Hill, nestled in The Hill Shopping Center at 8021 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas. The Youth World Championships run from August 22 through August 31, 2022.

About IFSC:

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization. It was created in January 2007 as a continuation of the International Council for Competition Climbing, which was created in 1997. The IFSC’s main objectives are the direction, regulation, promotion, development, and furtherance of climbing competitions around the world.

The IFSC is a member of GAISF, IWGA, ARISF, and ASOIF, and has its sport in the Olympic program. It is also recognized by the International Paralympic Committee.

About Movement Gyms

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation and inspire social and environmental impact. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Learn more at Movement Gyms.