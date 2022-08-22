Baldor Specialty Foods To Offer Customers a New Cage-Free Eggs Program

The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic States’ produce and specialty food leader, Baldor Specialty Foods, announced today a new program to assist its restaurant customers in easily sourcing cage-free eggs. The Baldor Cage-Free Commitment launches just as more customers, and the general public as a whole, increasingly seek out socially responsible food options.

As of today, customers can sign up for The Cage-Free Commitment program at baldorfood.com/cage-free or by navigating to the “Accounts” section of the Baldor website. Customers must be logged in to sign up. After they sign up, they can shop the website as usual. When they add an eligible, non-cage free egg product to their cart, that product will be substituted in their cart for a cage-free equivalent product. They will have the option to swap back at checkout if desired.

“Baldor has always been dedicated to ensuring the success of our customers through quality ingredients, and what we’ve been seeing is that chefs and end consumers increasingly want more ethically sourced food options,” says Michael Muzyk, President of Baldor. “Similar to our local pledge, by making it simple for our customers to trade up and support more responsibly sourced items, we over time shift a significant amount of buying power towards more mindful alternatives.”

Consumer demand for cage-free poultry eggs skyrocketed since the Covid pandemic, and increasing numbers of retailers, food service and hospitality companies globally have started pledging to go cage-free. That list includes Rite Aid, Target, Aldi, InterContinental Hotels, Kraft Heinz, Shake Shack, Burger King, Dunkin’, Unilever and Barilla.

“Our customers say that committing to cage-free is the right thing to do—and we agree,” says Emily Murphy, Director of Merchandising, who is responsible for egg program. “With demand already shifting, we hope our commitment will remove the pricing gap and the overall need for commodity eggs. We are committing that all new egg products will be sourced from producers who meet or surpass cage-free standards.”

Baldor’s cage-free eggs are sourced locally from certified farms that are inspected regularly, including Vital Farms, an organization of 275 single-family small farms that allows you to trace exactly where your eggs were raised and Handsome Brook Farms, which provides an acre of land for every 400 hens, and uses regenerative farming tactics like pasture rotation.

“At Baldor, we’re committed to supporting farmers and producers that want to make a difference in our industry,” says CEO T.J. Murphy. “It’s our vision to help create a sustainable food system without boundaries.”

For more information about Baldor Specialty Foods Cage-Free Eggs visit: http://www.baldorfood.com/

Learn more about the Local Pledge at https://www.baldorfood.com/pledge

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.

To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.