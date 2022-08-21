PM condoles loss of lives due to a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan.


The Prime Minister tweeted;


“The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi”



The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2022

