HBO Renews THE REHEARSAL, From Nathan Fielder, For A Second Season

WEBWIRE – Friday, August 19, 2022
- HBO has renewed the critically-acclaimed comedy series, THE REHEARSAL, from Nathan Fielder, for a second season. The season one finale airs tonight on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
- Logline: THE REHEARSAL explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for lifes biggest moments by rehearsing them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?
- A hit with fans and critics alike, IndieWire praised THE REHEARSAL as a grand HBO experiment that achieves next-level entertainment, and Vanity Fair called it as enthralling and bizarre as life itself.
- Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with THE REHEARSAL. We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.
- Season one credits: Nathan Fielder serves as executive producer, writer, director and star; Clark Reinking is executive producer (episode 101); Dave Paige is executive producer (episodes 102-106); Christie Smith and Dan McManus executive produce for Rise Management.